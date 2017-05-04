Norm Lewis - Special appearance by bergenPAC Performing Arts School Chorus
Bergen Performing Arts Center, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood, presents Norm Lewis, with a special appearance by the bergenPAC Performing Arts School Chorus. This show, sponsored by The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation-Sunday, is June 16, at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at 227-1030.
