NJ Reacts to House Victory of MacArth...

NJ Reacts to House Victory of MacArthur-Amended GOP Health Care Act

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

House Republicans broke into song after the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act passed the House of Representatives on Thursday. 217 House members voted yes on the legislation, only one more than the required 216 votes that were needed to pass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 1 Injustice 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,548 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC