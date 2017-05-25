NJ cigarette sales jump; lawmakers un...

NJ cigarette sales jump; lawmakers unhappy

State budget analysts have speculated that an increase in cigarette tax collections is related to a new higher Pennsylvania tax on cigarettes, but spending by new smokers hasn't been ruled out NJ cigarette sales jump; lawmakers unhappy State budget analysts have speculated that an increase in cigarette tax collections is related to a new higher Pennsylvania tax on cigarettes, but spending by new smokers hasn't been ruled out Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://on.app.com/2rVnt8Q TRENTON - For the first time in five years, cigarette tax collections in New Jersey are increasing - prompting renewed concern from lawmakers about the state's investment in smoker cessation programs.

