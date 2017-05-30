NJ Bill to Legalize Marijuana Gets Ca...

NJ Bill to Legalize Marijuana Gets Cautious Reception

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

A new bill to legalize marijuana in New Jersey is getting mixed reviews, with some questioning its prohibition on home-growing and its treatment of low-level drug offenders. State Sen. Nick Scutari, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced legislation on Monday that would regulate and tax recreational marijuana for those over 21 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 17 No mercy 3
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr '17 The train wreck o... 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,159,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC