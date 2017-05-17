New Jersey Republican Tom MacArthur wrote law that may end affordable health care

Congressman Tom MacArthur, R-N.J. is the New Jersey Republican who authored an amendment that helped the GOP-led U.S. House of Representatives pass a bill that would cut taxes for America's richest people while repealing the Affordable Care Act signed into law by President Barack Obama. MacArthur can expect to encounter critics every time he meets with voters in town hall forums, because the legislation he wrote will kill about 45,000 Americans each year by denying health insurance coverage to 25 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.