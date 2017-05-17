New Jersey Republican Tom MacArthur w...

New Jersey Republican Tom MacArthur wrote law that may end affordable health care

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Congressman Tom MacArthur, R-N.J. is the New Jersey Republican who authored an amendment that helped the GOP-led U.S. House of Representatives pass a bill that would cut taxes for America's richest people while repealing the Affordable Care Act signed into law by President Barack Obama. MacArthur can expect to encounter critics every time he meets with voters in town hall forums, because the legislation he wrote will kill about 45,000 Americans each year by denying health insurance coverage to 25 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 7 Yes 2
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr '17 The train wreck o... 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC