New Jersey rabbi, a youth group director, charged with sexual assault of 12-year-old boy
A Jewish teacher and youth group director is being held in central New Jersey for the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old boy. Rabbi Menachem Chinn was arrested April 18 and charged with assaulting the boy at the teacher's home in Marlboro in 2012.
