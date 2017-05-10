New Jersey offering $25,000 reward fo...

New Jersey offering $25,000 reward for corruption tips

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

New Jersey's attorney general is offering up to $25,000 for tips from the public to fight public corruption. Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced the initiative Tuesday, along with a program that offers lower-level defendants in a corruption scheme the chance to avoid prosecution if they blow the whistle on the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private personal loan lender Mon Nana8376 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 7 Yes 2
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,280 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC