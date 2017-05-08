New Jersey Natural Gas Appoints Mark G. Kahrer Vice President of Regulatory Affairs
In this role, Mr. Kahrer will oversee NJNG's regulatory strategy. Mark Kahrer has been a leader in the utility industry for more than three decades, and we are pleased to have him join our team," said Laurence M. Downes, chairman and CEO of New Jersey Resources.
