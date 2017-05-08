New Jersey may lift the ban on certain fireworks
You could be purchasing and using fireworks legally in New Jersey by this Fourth of July - at least the non-exploding kind. New Jersey is one of just three states that completely ban the sale and use of any fireworks.
