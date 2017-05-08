New Jersey faces stressed drinking water supplies

Parts of NJ already use more water than they have, and other areas could soon follow, according to a state report Many parts of New Jersey face stressed drinking water supplies Parts of NJ already use more water than they have, and other areas could soon follow, according to a state report Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2017/05/08/new-jersey-has-many-stressed-drinking-water-supplies/310316001/ Some watershed areas in New Jersey are already under stress and many more, including Bergen County, could be soon as demand outstrips supply, a new state water plan concludes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.