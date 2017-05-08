New Jersey faces stressed drinking wa...

New Jersey faces stressed drinking water supplies

15 hrs ago

Parts of NJ already use more water than they have, and other areas could soon follow, according to a state report Many parts of New Jersey face stressed drinking water supplies Parts of NJ already use more water than they have, and other areas could soon follow, according to a state report Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2017/05/08/new-jersey-has-many-stressed-drinking-water-supplies/310316001/ Some watershed areas in New Jersey are already under stress and many more, including Bergen County, could be soon as demand outstrips supply, a new state water plan concludes.

