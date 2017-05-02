New Jersey Botanical Garden prepares for butterflies A strip of bare soil at the New Jersey Botanical Garden buzzed as volunteers planted a butterfly garden Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pr9DvG Volunteers swarmed Skylands, the New Jersey Botanical Garden, on Saturday to plant a butterfly garden sponsored by the Bergen County Audubon Society. RINGWOOD - A strip of bare soil at the state's Botanical Garden buzzed with activity this past weekend as volunteers planted an invitation to pollinators.

