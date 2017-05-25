New Jersey Appellate Division Decline...

New Jersey Appellate Division Declines to Find Section 301...

Seyfarth Synopsis: The New Jersey Appellate Division reinstated plaintiff's state law discrimination and retaliation claims, finding the claims were not pre-empted by Section 301 of the LMRA. In a published opinion issued on May 9, 2017, the three-judge panel of the New Jersey Appellate Division held that a union member's Law Against Discrimination and Workers' Compensation Law claims were not preempted by Section 301 of the Labor Management and Relations Act , despite the presence of an applicable collective bargaining agreement and potential CBA-based defenses available to the employer.

