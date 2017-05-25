New Jersey Appellate Division Declines to Find Section 301...
Seyfarth Synopsis: The New Jersey Appellate Division reinstated plaintiff's state law discrimination and retaliation claims, finding the claims were not pre-empted by Section 301 of the LMRA. In a published opinion issued on May 9, 2017, the three-judge panel of the New Jersey Appellate Division held that a union member's Law Against Discrimination and Workers' Compensation Law claims were not preempted by Section 301 of the Labor Management and Relations Act , despite the presence of an applicable collective bargaining agreement and potential CBA-based defenses available to the employer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|May 23
|Mayo Flores
|21
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC