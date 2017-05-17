New chief judge for N.J. will take over in federal courts
On the left, Jerome Simandle, Chief Judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, who is assuming "senior status," and will be succeeded by U.S. Judge Jose L. Linares, who will become the first Hispanic chief judge in the state's federal court district. (Patti Sapone CAMDEN --There will be a passing of the gavel of sorts in the federal courts for New Jersey later this month.
