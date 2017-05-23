N.J. residents face higher costs, los...

N.J. residents face higher costs, loss of tax break under Trump budget

9 hrs ago

WASHINGTON -- At the same time he proposes to take away a key tax break for New Jersey residents, President Donald Trump wants them to pay more. Trump's proposed budget for the federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 would cut Medicaid funding , require states to pick up part of the cost of providing food stamps, and eliminate help for poor New Jerseyans with high winter heating bills.

Chicago, IL

