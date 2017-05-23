N.J. residents face higher costs, loss of tax break under Trump budget
WASHINGTON -- At the same time he proposes to take away a key tax break for New Jersey residents, President Donald Trump wants them to pay more. Trump's proposed budget for the federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 would cut Medicaid funding , require states to pick up part of the cost of providing food stamps, and eliminate help for poor New Jerseyans with high winter heating bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|16 hr
|Mayo Flores
|21
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC