N.J. beaches are clean, open and ready for summer tourists, officials declare
LONG BRANCH -- New Jersey's beaches are in their best shape in decades heading into the summer, courtesy of a relatively quiet winter and the continuation of massive beach widening projects, officials said Wednesday in their annual pre-Memorial Day report on the Shore. Hit by only two significant storms since the fall, the New Jersey coastline withstood serious damage because the weather events were not protracted and many of the beaches were already widened through beach replenishment, said Jon Miller, research associate researcher at Stevens Institute of Technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Tue
|Mayo Flores
|21
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC