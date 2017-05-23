N.J. beaches are clean, open and ready for summer tourists, officials declare

LONG BRANCH -- New Jersey's beaches are in their best shape in decades heading into the summer, courtesy of a relatively quiet winter and the continuation of massive beach widening projects, officials said Wednesday in their annual pre-Memorial Day report on the Shore. Hit by only two significant storms since the fall, the New Jersey coastline withstood serious damage because the weather events were not protracted and many of the beaches were already widened through beach replenishment, said Jon Miller, research associate researcher at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.