N.J. AG toughens bail rules for gun crimes, sex offenders

TRENTON -- As New Jersey's new bail system takes heat from police, New Jersey's attorney general on Wednesday issued tougher guidelines for when prosecutors should seek to have defendants locked up without bail. The new rules , which amended a directive published by Attorney General Christopher Porrino last year, instruct prosecutors to ask judges to lock up anybody who is accused of serious gun crimes, has a history as a sex offender or is on parole or pre-trial release for another crime.

