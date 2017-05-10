Man who held cops at bay for 35 hours...

Man who held cops at bay for 35 hours is charged with murder

Read more: Powhatan Today

A man who held officers at bay for 35 hours in a standoff in New Jersey was charged Friday with killing a bystander. Tyleeb Reese, 35, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Robert Powell Jr., 56, in Trenton, authorities said.

