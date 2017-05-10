MacArthur's Obamacare repeal vote to draw protests at town hall
WASHINGTON -- Even before Rep. Tom MacArthur takes his first question at Wednesday's town hall , he can expect an earful of complaints. New Jersey Citizen Action, an advocacy group, plans a rally outside the Willingboro center where MacArthur is to meet with constituents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Private personal loan lender
|Mon
|Nana8376
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 7
|Yes
|2
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC