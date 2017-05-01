Little things you can do to improve NJ air quality
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Larry Hajna says Jersey's air quality has improved remarkably over the years because of controls placed on power plants and vehicle emissions. However, he adds, "We still have a lot of cars on the road, and cars are the primary contributor of the types of pollutants that create smog."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|Mon
|Injustice
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Sun
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Sun
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC