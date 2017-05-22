Is Rodney Frelinghuysen really vulnerable?8 minutes | New Jersey

Is Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen really vulnerable in 2018? Veteran congressman faces what could be his toughest race, but also has advantages. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2r8qm96 Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen was the guest speaker during the Morris County Chamber of Commerce Washington Update Breakfast held at the Wyndham Hamilton Park Hotel and Conference Center in Florham Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.