How his Jewish grandpa inspired Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber has trained as a boxer on and off for 18 years. He's a fan of the sweet science and has played numerous tough guys on the screen - notably the prizefighter Mischa in the concentration camp movie "Jakob the Liar" and, of course, as Ray Donovan, the enforcer on the eponymous Showtime series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC