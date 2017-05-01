House vote on Obamacare repeal still possible. Where do your N.J. lawmakers stand?

Despite President Donald Trump's assurances last weekend that people with pre-existing medical conditions will be covered under the latest version of a bill that repeals and replaces Obamacare, there aren't enough Republicans willing to vote yes, according to published reports. New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur's amendment to the House bill, which allowed states to opt-out of covering pre-existing conditions and creates a high-risk pool, lured some conservatives into the yes column.

