Governor hopefuls test out new identities
Stile: For 2017 governor hopefuls, a chance to flex new identities Candidates for NJ governor navigate the tricky, post-Trump landscape in primary fight Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rUsJcN The four major candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are making a grand lunge to the left, betting that the progressive message of Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is now the mantra of Main Street New Jersey. The two top candidates for the Republican nomination -- Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|Tue
|Mayo Flores
|21
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|May 20
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC