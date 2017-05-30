Gas tax still fueling anger among can...

Gas tax still fueling anger among candidates in primary race

Read more: New Jersey Herald

It's been several months since a 23-cents-per-gallon increase in New Jersey's gas tax took effect. The tax boost that took effect in November was part of a deal between Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the state's Democratic-led Legislature.

