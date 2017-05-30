Gas tax still fueling anger among candidates in primary race
It's been several months since a 23-cents-per-gallon increase in New Jersey's gas tax took effect. The tax boost that took effect in November was part of a deal between Republican Gov. Chris Christie and the state's Democratic-led Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|3 hr
|joe
|8
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|Sat
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC