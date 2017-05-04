Flash-flood warnings issued after storms pound New Jersey
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for several New Jersey counties, as well as in New York City, until 4:30 p.m. Residents around the state have tweeted photos of flooding in areas of Hackensack and Hoboken.
