Flash-flood warnings issued after storms pound New Jersey

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning for several New Jersey counties, as well as in New York City, until 4:30 p.m. Residents around the state have tweeted photos of flooding in areas of Hackensack and Hoboken.

