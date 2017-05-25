Fired municipal employee settles retaliation suit for $75K
GALLOWAY -- A former Galloway municipal worker who alleged he was demoted and fired after filing two workers compensation claims for on-the-job injuries has settled his suit against the township for $75,000. The news was first reported by NJ Civil Settlements, which compiles a partial list of settlements paid by New Jersey government agencies and their insurers to those who have sued them.
