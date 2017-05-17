Dump truck overturns onto car, burying it in stones
A dump truck overturned and spilled its load of stone on top of a car in New Jersey, and authorities say the driver had to be dug out to be rescued. Police in Manchester Township said that 24-year-old Andrea Penna, of Whiting, was trapped underneath stone and debris after the roof of her car collapsed on top of her Monday.
