Driver in fatal crash went from 68 to 91 mph in 5 seconds: State Police sergeant

The Montclair man accused of vehicular homicide in a 91-mile-per-hour crash in the Lincoln Tunnel accelerated from 68 to 91 mph just seconds before the fatal crash, a State Police sergeant testified this morning. Luis S. Pine, 41, was driving about 55 mph over the Lincoln Tunnel's 35 mph speed limit when he his BMW slammed into the minivan and propelled it into another vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.