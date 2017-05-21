Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minutes | New Jersey
There are 8 comments on the NorthJersey.com story from Yesterday, titled Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minutes | New Jersey. In it, NorthJersey.com reports that:
Undocumented immigrant arrests up 20 percent in NJ; deportations up 30 percent Immigration arrests are up 20 percent and deportations have increased 30 percent in New Jersey. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rErjD0 Sally Pillay , program director for First Friends of New Jersey & New York, at a an annual pilgrimage for human rights in 2014 in Jersey City.
|
Since: Aug 11
12,986
Location hidden
|
#1 21 hrs ago
increase it to 100% find an illegal alien, detain and deport. not even a reason to let them make a phone call
|
#2 18 hrs ago
In nature, roaches live in fear. Rats live in fear. Dung beetles live in fear. Ticks live in fear. Why shouldn't wet backs live in fear?
|
#3 16 hrs ago
My goodness, what have illegal immigrants done to you two to warrant spewing such vile disgust?
|
#4 13 hrs ago
The gardener fertilized Holla's wife's bush.
|
#5 6 hrs ago
I must admit that your comment was clever abd humorous. However, I have no wife (nor a wet back landscaper, for that matter). I am a black woman.
|
#6 4 hrs ago
So why the animosity toward immigrants? Have they hurt you?
|
#7 4 hrs ago
Honestly, in a sentence, illegal aliens are bad, really bad, for decent, hard-working blacks, not the thugs, good, solid folks. I don't care about their sob stories or struggles, they broke the law. They don't have the right to go to the front of the immigration line. Democrats want them only for their votes, Republicans for cheap labor. Neither party cares about American blacks. The Mexican and Central American criminality, sense of entitlement and their vile, violent and vulgar culture are disturbing to me as well.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#8 3 hrs ago
They are not "immigrants", they are illegal aliens.
|
|
