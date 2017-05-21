Deportations in N.J. increase 30 perc...

There are 8 comments on the NorthJersey.com story from Yesterday, titled Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minutes | New Jersey. In it, NorthJersey.com reports that:

Undocumented immigrant arrests up 20 percent in NJ; deportations up 30 percent Immigration arrests are up 20 percent and deportations have increased 30 percent in New Jersey. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rErjD0 Sally Pillay , program director for First Friends of New Jersey & New York, at a an annual pilgrimage for human rights in 2014 in Jersey City.

tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

12,986

Location hidden
#1 21 hrs ago
increase it to 100% find an illegal alien, detain and deport. not even a reason to let them make a phone call

HOLLA ISABELLA

Staten Island, NY

#2 18 hrs ago
In nature, roaches live in fear. Rats live in fear. Dung beetles live in fear. Ticks live in fear. Why shouldn't wet backs live in fear?

ZycN from the Pleidades

Charleston, WV

#3 16 hrs ago
My goodness, what have illegal immigrants done to you two to warrant spewing such vile disgust?

Manual Labor

Santa Ana, CA

#4 13 hrs ago
ZycN from the Pleidades wrote:
My goodness, what have illegal immigrants done to you two to warrant spewing such vile disgust?
The gardener fertilized Holla's wife's bush.

HOLLA ISABELLA

Staten Island, NY

#5 6 hrs ago
Manual Labor wrote:
The gardener fertilized Holla's wife's bush.
I must admit that your comment was clever abd humorous. However, I have no wife (nor a wet back landscaper, for that matter). I am a black woman.

ZyCan from the Pleiades

Charleston, WV

#6 4 hrs ago
So why the animosity toward immigrants? Have they hurt you?

HOLLA ISABELLA

Staten Island, NY

#7 4 hrs ago
ZyCan from the Pleiades wrote:
So why the animosity toward immigrants? Have they hurt you?
Honestly, in a sentence, illegal aliens are bad, really bad, for decent, hard-working blacks, not the thugs, good, solid folks. I don't care about their sob stories or struggles, they broke the law. They don't have the right to go to the front of the immigration line. Democrats want them only for their votes, Republicans for cheap labor. Neither party cares about American blacks. The Mexican and Central American criminality, sense of entitlement and their vile, violent and vulgar culture are disturbing to me as well.

joe

Saint Paul, MN

#8 3 hrs ago
ZyCan from the Pleiades wrote:
So why the animosity toward immigrants? Have they hurt you?
They are not "immigrants", they are illegal aliens.
