D.A.R.E. set to rebound in New Jersey...

D.A.R.E. set to rebound in New Jersey schools

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

For the first time in years, there's a push for new anti-drug programs under the D.A.R.E. New Jersey banner in the Garden State's schools. The program's sustainability in New Jersey was threatened in a messy legal battle with the national Drug Abuse Resistance Education program starting in 2012, when the local organization refused to adopt a new curriculum it argued was unproven at reaching younger students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private personal loan lender 1 hr Nana8376 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... Sun Yes 2
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC