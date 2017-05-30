Craig Allen's Fun Facts: 'You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth' by Meatloaf
Funny thing iswhile the listening and music buying public was catching on to the album initially, it looked like "You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth" would flop! "Paradise By The Dashboard Light" -with New Jersey's own Phil Rizzuto as the baseball announcer-went to #39 in the late fall of 1978. THEN."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|6 hr
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC