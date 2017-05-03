Cool, wet weather pattern expected to...

Cool, wet weather pattern expected to linger in N.J. for weeks

14 hrs ago

The National Weather Service is calling for a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal precipitation in New Jersey during the month of May. Last month turned out to be one of the warmest Aprils on record in New Jersey, while May is shaping up to be a cooler-than-normal month -- and possibly wetter than normal. That's what forecasters are predicting, thanks to a pesky weather pattern that could stay in place for at least the first half of this month.

