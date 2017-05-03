Cool, wet weather pattern expected to linger in N.J. for weeks
The National Weather Service is calling for a 40 to 50 percent chance of above-normal precipitation in New Jersey during the month of May. Last month turned out to be one of the warmest Aprils on record in New Jersey, while May is shaping up to be a cooler-than-normal month -- and possibly wetter than normal. That's what forecasters are predicting, thanks to a pesky weather pattern that could stay in place for at least the first half of this month.
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|Mon
|Injustice
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
