Consensual oral sex video leads to NJ student's expulsion, lawsuit says

A mother is claiming that a prestigious boarding high school expelled her teenage son over a video he took of a sexual encounter with his girlfriend - even though both the video and the sex were consensual. The lawsuit, filed in federal district in New Jersey this month, says Blair Academy discriminated against the student because he is both black and a male.

Chicago, IL

