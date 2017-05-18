Consensual oral sex video leads to NJ student's expulsion, lawsuit says
A mother is claiming that a prestigious boarding high school expelled her teenage son over a video he took of a sexual encounter with his girlfriend - even though both the video and the sex were consensual. The lawsuit, filed in federal district in New Jersey this month, says Blair Academy discriminated against the student because he is both black and a male.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|Wed
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr '17
|The train wreck o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC