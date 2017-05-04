City Theatre Ends 2016-17 Season with IRONBOUND by Martyna Majok
City Theatre is wrapping up the 2016-17 season that began with the box-office smash-hit Hand to God by Robert Askins , followed by the world premiere of Sharon Washington 's Feeding the Dragon, and included critically acclaimed plays by Marco Ramirez , Jessica Dickey , and Colman Domingo . Ironbound, a contemporary drama by Polish-American playwright Martyna Majok , is the final play of the current season, before the South Side company takes a summer hiatus.
