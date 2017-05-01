Christie's target in the heroin crisis: a straw man named Horizon | Editorial
New Jersey still has an opioid catastrophe, still has an inadequate treatment capacity, and still cannot get a handle on a scourge that is devastating families in record numbers. Yet Gov. Christie still thinks that the most practical way to end this tragedy is to villainize an insurance company, because raiding funds he has no right to procure is what he does best, and this time he wants his legislative allies to be his bag men.
