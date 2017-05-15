Christie's $300 Million Statehouse Re...

Christie's $300 Million Statehouse Repair Challenged in Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

A lawsuit to stop New Jersey's borrowing of $300 million may halt or delay Governor Chris Christie's capitol renovation even as administration employees move out of the crumbling building. Three senators claim that the entities that approved the lease arrangement to secure financing for the Trenton statehouse, part of which dates to 1790, violated the state constitution's limit on debt not approved by voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 7 Yes 2
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr '17 The train wreck o... 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,056,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC