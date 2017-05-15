Christie's $300 Million Statehouse Repair Challenged in Lawsuit
A lawsuit to stop New Jersey's borrowing of $300 million may halt or delay Governor Chris Christie's capitol renovation even as administration employees move out of the crumbling building. Three senators claim that the entities that approved the lease arrangement to secure financing for the Trenton statehouse, part of which dates to 1790, violated the state constitution's limit on debt not approved by voters.
