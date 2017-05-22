Christie says he ordered borrowing for renovations
Christie's depiction of his role could help arguments by lawmakers seeking to halt the project in court, said Assemblyman John Wisniewski, D-Middlesex. Christie says he exerted influence with independent authority on State House borrowing Christie's depiction of his role could help arguments by lawmakers seeking to halt the project in court, said Assemblyman John Wisniewski, D-Middlesex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu...
|54 min
|Yes But
|10
|Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent
|Sat
|Key west
|1
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 17
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC