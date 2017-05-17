Christie Quiet on $300 Million Borrow...

Christie Quiet on $300 Million Borrowing for Capitol Renovation

Read more: Bloomberg

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie quietly sold as much as $375 million in debt last week for a statehouse renovation in a deal that came to light only when lawmakers suing to stop the project got an update on their lawsuit's status. RBC Capital Markets LLC , documents show.

