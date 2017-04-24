Christie: 'No big regrets' as governor
WASHINGTON -- Gov. Chris Christie , who leaves office at the end of the year, says he's not concerned about his near-record low job approval ratings. "People who jealously guard their job approval ratings are more concerned with how they look and not what they do," Christie said Sunday in an interview on the Fox News Channel.
