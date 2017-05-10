Candidates for New Jersey governor square off in 2 debates
Six candidates running to be the next governor of New Jersey squared off in two debates at Stockton University Tuesday evening in Galloway. Republicans Kim Guadagno and Jack Ciattarelli debated each other first, followed by Democrats Phil Murphy, Jim Johnson, Ray Lesniak and John Wisniewski.
