Big Joe Jersey Talent Show 2017: Regi...

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show 2017: Register now

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show on the beach at Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach! Truly a New Jersey tradition! The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show returns to Point Pleasant Beach every Sunday night starting in June. This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize - details coming soon! We cannot wait to see you perform on the beach live this summer at Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach! Submit your entry for the 2017 Big Joe Talent Show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 1 Injustice 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
Sweeney Arrested for DUI Apr 14 Ben 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,812,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC