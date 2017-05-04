Big Joe Jersey Talent Show 2017: Register now
A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show on the beach at Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach! Truly a New Jersey tradition! The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show returns to Point Pleasant Beach every Sunday night starting in June. This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize - details coming soon! We cannot wait to see you perform on the beach live this summer at Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach! Submit your entry for the 2017 Big Joe Talent Show.
