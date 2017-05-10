Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. , holding company for Bank of New Jersey, reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $1.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, representing a decrease of approximately $230 thousand, or 17.8%. President and Chief Executive Officer Nancy E. Graves commented: "We are very pleased with our net loan growth of $24 million which is an increase of 3.7% for the quarter.

