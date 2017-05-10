Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. Announces...

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. , holding company for Bank of New Jersey, reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $1.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2016, representing a decrease of approximately $230 thousand, or 17.8%. President and Chief Executive Officer Nancy E. Graves commented: "We are very pleased with our net loan growth of $24 million which is an increase of 3.7% for the quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Private personal loan lender Mon Nana8376 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 7 Yes 2
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
Anna Harrington Apr 27 Dennis 2
News Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f... Apr 14 The train wreck o... 1
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,923,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC