Attorney for man accused of killing three women quits over money
The defense attorney for a New Jersey man accused of killing three women has quit after a judge found the man could no longer afford her services. Khalil Wheeler-Weaver will now be represented by a public defender after a judge allowed Shevelle McPherson to withdraw from the case on Monday.
