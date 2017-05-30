As Toomey targets Medicaid spending, ...

As Toomey targets Medicaid spending, some Republicans worry plans go too far

When the House passed its health care overhaul this month, most Republicans from the Philadelphia area objected to its sharp cuts to Medicaid and the impact they expected on Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents. The fiscal hawk is at the center of the Senate GOP's negotiations on Medicaid, pushing for changes that would squeeze its budget even more by reining in the growth of one of the government's most expensive and politically fraught programs.

