As New Jersey's flooding crisis inten...

As New Jersey's flooding crisis intensifies, low-income people feel the worst impacts

Coastal communities are enduring growing flood risks from rising seas, with places like Atlantic City, sandwiched between a bay and the ocean, facing some of the greatest threats. Guided by new research by Climate Central's Scott Kulp and Benjamin Strauss, reporter John Upton and photographer Ted Blanco chronicled the plight of this city's residents as they struggle to deal with the impacts.

