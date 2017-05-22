Ariana Grande concert explosion - New...

Ariana Grande concert explosion - New Jerseyans say we must be strong

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

As news poured Monday night of a deadly explosion at an Ariana Grande concert New Jersey residents said their hearts go out to the victims, and debated how the world should respond to yet another apparent incident of terror. In calls into Steve Trevelise's evening talk show, several said they were glad President Donald Trump talks frankly about Islamic terror; others warned about lumping people together or reacting with assumptions and racisms.

Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Chicago, IL

