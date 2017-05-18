Aqua NJ to improve water/waste water ...

Aqua NJ to improve water/waste water systems

15 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Aqua New Jersey announced that it plans to spend close to $23 million in 2017 for repairs and upgrades to drinking water and wastewater systems and other operational resources to improve service in communities it serves throughout the state. Aqua invested $18 million in similar projects in 2016.

