Another sign of trouble ahead for N.J...

Another sign of trouble ahead for N.J.'s Rodney Frelinghuysen

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Inside Elections said that Frelinghuysen's race is now more competitive, though the powerful New Jersey Republican remained a strong favorite to win re-election. Frelinghuysen was one of 19 House Republicans that the publication rated as more vulnerable as President Donald Trump hovered near record-low approval ratings and just 23 percent supported a House Republican health care bill that could leave 24 million more Americans without insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deportations in N.J. increase 30 percent43 minu... 1 hr tomin cali 1
Judge Jerome Simandle Incompetent 14 hr Key west 1
Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr... May 17 No mercy 3
Private personal loan lender May 8 Nana8376 1
NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner Apr 30 Plantation 1
Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ... Apr 30 Wow high taxes 6
Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer... Apr 27 Joy 3
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,178,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC