Another sign of trouble ahead for N.J.'s Rodney Frelinghuysen

Inside Elections said that Frelinghuysen's race is now more competitive, though the powerful New Jersey Republican remained a strong favorite to win re-election. Frelinghuysen was one of 19 House Republicans that the publication rated as more vulnerable as President Donald Trump hovered near record-low approval ratings and just 23 percent supported a House Republican health care bill that could leave 24 million more Americans without insurance.

