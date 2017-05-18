Another day, another Guadagno ad
I have a theory that at this point most New Jerseyans are so fed up with politicians we barely care who the next governor will be. The disappointment that was the Christie years has left such an awful taste in our mouths I think only the most devout political insiders really believe the rhetoric anymore from either party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|Wed
|No mercy
|3
|Private personal loan lender
|May 8
|Nana8376
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr '17
|The train wreck o...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC