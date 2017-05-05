Amid opioid epidemic, White House may cut drug control office budget Budget cuts are apparently being eyed for Office of National Drug Control Policy Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2pP19PA President Donald Trump campaigned across the country promising to fix the opioid crisis, but public health advocates say his early moves are poised to make it far worse. President Donald Trump , New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend a panel discussion on an opioid and drug abuse in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.