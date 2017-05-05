Amid opioid epidemic, White House may cut drug control office
Amid opioid epidemic, White House may cut drug control office budget Budget cuts are apparently being eyed for Office of National Drug Control Policy Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://usat.ly/2pP19PA President Donald Trump campaigned across the country promising to fix the opioid crisis, but public health advocates say his early moves are poised to make it far worse. President Donald Trump , New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend a panel discussion on an opioid and drug abuse in the Roosevelt Room of the White House March 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie fell because he made a deal with Norcr...
|May 1
|Injustice
|1
|NJ NAACP sold out to white plantation owner
|Apr 30
|Plantation
|1
|Mayor David Mayer and his Councils massive tax ...
|Apr 30
|Wow high taxes
|6
|Stephen Sweeney senator for Nj with a GED hirer...
|Apr 27
|Joy
|3
|Anna Harrington
|Apr 27
|Dennis
|2
|Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News f...
|Apr 14
|The train wreck o...
|1
|Sweeney Arrested for DUI
|Apr 14
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC